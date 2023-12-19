Shipping in Red Sea Grinds to a Halt as Violence Escalates

Shipping in the Red Sea is grinding to a halt with oil tankers idling and container vessels rerouting around Africa as violence linked to thein the space of about a day late last week, prompting owners including MSC Mediterranean Shipping, A.P. Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM – the top three – to announce plans to stay away. On Dec 18, German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd said it was sending several ships around southern Africa instead of going through Suez.

That will continue until the canal and the Red Sea are safe again, a spokesman said. There are 46 container vessels that have diverted around the southern tip of Africa rather than using the Red Sea and a further 78 awaiting instructions, Mr Ryan Petersen, founder of logistics firm Flexport said on X. Already rates to ship goods in containers from Asia to the Mediterranean are rising. According to Freightos.com, a booking and payments platform for international freight, the rate for that route through Suez as at Dec 17 was US$2,414 for a 40-foot container, up 62 per cent since the end of Novembe





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houthi Attacks on Ships in Red Sea Disrupt Maritime TradeMounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms have started to sail around Africa instead. The attacks have caused costs and delays for the companies, and there are concerns that the situation will worsen in the coming weeks. The Red Sea attacks have also raised concerns about a broader conflict in the region, as they demonstrate the ability of Middle Eastern paramilitary forces backed by Iran to disrupt global trade.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

SEA Games Gold Medallist James Wong Shares Cancer Battle and Book ProjectMultiple SEA Games gold medallist James Wong recently shared about his courageous fight against cancer since the beginning of 2023 while embarking on an inspiring project to chronicle his remarkable sporting achievements in a forthcoming book. Diagnosed with stage two bile duct cancer in early February, Wong underwent an extensive 11-hour Whipple surgery at the end of that month and subsequently completed eight cycles of chemotherapy over seven months. The 54-year-old, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals between 1993 and 2011, draws upon his former national teammate Kenneth Khoo’s experience for his upcoming book. Khoo had previously written ex-national 100m record holder Shyam’s book ‘Running on Empty: The Story Behind 0.01s’, published in 2018. “I first thought of doing a book a few years ago after seeing other ex-athletes like U. K. Shyam and Joscelin Yeo write theirs, and I thought it would be a good way to share our stories to the younger generation

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Philippine boat and Chinese coast guard ship collide in South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese coast guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Dec 10, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Anime Festival Asia 2023: A Sea of Anime CharactersTODAY visited Anime Festival Asia 2023 and met with various anime fans including cosplayers and attendees who were visiting the convention for the first time. Anime fans said that AFA is about expressing themselves through cosplaying and interpreting their favourite characters.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukraine's Sea Exports Offer Hope to Struggling Farm SectorUkraine's efforts to revive sea exports in defiance of Russia's military blockade have given a glimmer of hope to a teetering farm sector in which loss-making producers are abandoning some land in one of the world's biggest grain belts.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore to Not Claim from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Despite Rising Sea LevelsSingapore will not claim from the breakthrough loss and damage fund that nations have adopted at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, nor is it likely to contribute to it, Ms Grace Fu said. Instead, the island state sees itself more as a galvaniser of financing, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment told reporters on Monday (Dec 11), the second last day of It was first agreed upon at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last year and was launched on the first day of this year’s talks. More than US$400 million was initially pledged, with 225 million euros (US$246 million) from the European Union, US$100 million from the United Arab Emirates, US$40 million from Britain, US$17.5 million from the United States and US$10 million from Japan

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »