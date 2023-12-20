Singapore retailers say most personal mobility aids won't meet proposed speed requirements

Food delivery platforms say they support riders using PMAs, and will work closely with authorities should proposals to regulate the electric devices be implemented. Most personal mobility aids (PMAs) currently being sold in Singapore will not meet proposed requirements to cut their maximum speeds, according to retailers. They told CNA that more time would be needed to sell off or reprogramme existing stock, following the release of a report on Thursday (Dec 14) aimed at regulating PMA use.

The report comes after focus groups raised concerns over the misuse of PMAs by those who appear able-bodied, and the lack of regulations on the purchase and safe use of the devices. The panel thus suggested reducing the speed limit of all motorised PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh, to better reflect the typical walking speed of path users, which is between 4kmh and 6kmh





