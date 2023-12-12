Singapore to Not Claim from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Despite Rising Sea Levels

Singapore will not claim from the breakthrough loss and damage fund that nations have adopted at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, nor is it likely to contribute to it, Ms Grace Fu said.

Instead, the island state sees itself more as a galvaniser of financing, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment told reporters on Monday (Dec 11), the second last day of It was first agreed upon at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last year and was launched on the first day of this year’s talks. More than US$400 million was initially pledged, with 225 million euros (US$246 million) from the European Union, US$100 million from the United Arab Emirates, US$40 million from Britain, US$17.5 million from the United States and US$10 million from Japa





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Listed companies show improvement in sustainability reporting, but lack climate-related disclosuresA biennial study conducted by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School reveals that listed companies have improved in their sustainability reporting. However, the study also highlights the lack of climate-related disclosures, including climate transition plans. The average score for sustainability reporting in 2023 increased to 75 out of 100, but dropped when climate-related disclosures were included in the scorecard. Out of the 535 SGX-listed firms that published sustainability reports, 73% provided climate-related disclosures according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore to Support Small Island States in Climate Change FundSingapore will not claim from the climate change fund but will assist small island states in accessing the funds.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Employers to Continue Issuing Bonuses Despite Weaker Hiring ClimateMore than eight in 10 Singapore employers still intend to hand out bonuses of at least a month’s salary, even as a weaker hiring climate beckons in 2024. Employers in the finance and real estate sector are most likely to issue larger average bonuses of over 1½ months’ salary.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Employers to Continue Issuing Bonuses Despite Weaker Hiring ClimateMore than eight in 10 Singapore employers still intend to hand out bonuses of at least a month’s salary, even as a weaker hiring climate beckons in 2024. Employers in the finance and real estate sector are most likely to issue larger average bonuses of over one month’s salary.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 TalksAssociate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity toolUOB spearheads Microsoft's AI-driven tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, boosting efficiency and customer engagement. Deployed to 300 employees, it refines messaging and operations, affirming AI as a strategic competitive edge. Know more about this in this video:

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »