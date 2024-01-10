South Korea's Ban on Dog Meat Sparks Debate in China

South Korea's ban on the breeding, butchery, and sale of dogs for their meat has drawn praise from netizens in China, sparking an online debate on whether stricter enforcement is also needed in their country. The legislation allows a three-year grace period until 2027, after which the breeding and killing of dogs for their meat will be punishable by a fine of up to 30 million won (S$30,300) or a maximum jail term of three years.

Many netizens in China said South Koreans were progressive for banning the dog meat trade, although some detractors argued that the new law disrespected citizens' right to choose, and questioned why dogs needed special protection





