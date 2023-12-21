Singaporean Businessman Charged with Illegally Exporting Gasoil to North Korea

A Singaporean businessman, Kwek, has been charged with illegally exporting gasoil to North Korea. Kwek's accomplice and three related companies were also charged for their involvement in the prohibited export. The offences went against the UN (Sanctions - DPRK) Regulations 2010. The US State Department has offered a reward of US$5 million for information about Kwek.





