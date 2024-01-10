Singapore sets up aviation innovation centre to address airspace and manpower constraints

Amid rising demand for air travel in the Asia-Pacific region, an aviation innovation centre has been set up in Singapore to address airspace and manpower constraints through the use of technology. The centre will focus on the Asia-Pacific region, as air travel demand here is expected to grow robustly over the next few decades.

Helmed by Mr Patrick Ky, the former head of Europe’s civil aviation safety agency, the International Centre for Aviation Innovation will also research ways for the sector to reduce its carbon emissions





