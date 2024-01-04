Insights on Digital Transformation Challenges and Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Cheong Chew Wai, a Partner at Deloitte Consulting in Southeast Asia, shares insights on the challenges, opportunities, and strategies of digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region. Technological innovation, such as AI, data analytics, robotics, and blockchain, drives efficiencies and novel capabilities. Government and public services face both challenges and opportunities in adopting innovation.

Cheong Chew Wai has over 18 years of consulting experience, specializing in business and digital transformation





