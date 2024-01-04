Lazada employees express frustration over unfair and opaque retrenchment process

As Lazada workers filed back to the office in the new year, they could sense something was amiss as all the meeting rooms were booked up, with back-to-back slots. Some got meeting invitations the night before, or just a few hours before the dreaded session at which they were informed that they had lost their job. Some people had to cancel their leave to come back for the sudden meeting.

A number of people cried, especially on Wednesday (Jan 3), as it was completely unexpected, employees told CNA. This was how three Lazada employees, who spoke to CNA on condition of anonymity, described the retrenchment process, which began from Wednesday morning at the e-commerce giant's regional headquarters in Singapore. They described it as"unfair","opaque" and"baffling", adding that it has caused much anxiety and speculation among their colleagues due to the lack of transparency. CNA understands that the layoffs are ongoin





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Financial services emerge as top practice area for Singapore’s lawyersExperts point to the rise of financial legal services in Singapore due to the city-state's popularity among high-net-worth families and the resurgence of asset management and private equity investment activity in Southeast Asia. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Foreign demand for Singapore property falls due to increased stamp dutyThe hike in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for property has resulted in a steep fall in demand from foreigners, with analysts expecting the dampening effect to persist for an extended period.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore's Ambitious Plan to Triple AI WorkforceIndustry observers say Singapore's goal to more than triple its AI workforce in the next three to five years is doable. It's important to look beyond numbers to ensure AI professionals have depth of expertise; and to form links between industry, academia and start-ups.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Italian Firms Showcase Expertise at Singapore Fintech Festival 2023Italian trade executive highlights the diverse range of products and expertise Italy can offer at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. Singapore's technological capabilities attract mature markets like Italy to strengthen trade relations in the fintech ecosystem.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket SearchesSearches for flight tickets increased by 90% after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The agreement aims to provide greater convenience and boost direct flight connectivity between the two countries. Singapore and China are working on implementing the scheme in early 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with ChinaThe Singapore government plans to speak with Chinese officials about increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries to support a new visa exemption regime.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »