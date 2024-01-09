Increase in Armed Robbery Incidents Against Ships in Asia in 2023

A total of 100 incidents of armed robbery against ships in Asia took place in 2023, a marked increase from the 84 such incidents in 2022. This is according to the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC), which held a media briefing at M Hotel on Jan 9. However, 2023 was the third consecutive year in which no incidents of piracy in the high seas or outside coastal states’ jurisdiction were reported.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Changi Airport Ranked Fifth-Busiest International Airport in the World in 2023Changi Airport had a total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG Aviation. The airport was ranked the fifth-busiest international airport in the world based on airline seat capacity, with several routes to and from Singapore making it to the list of the world's busiest international routes.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Jobseekers in Singapore Prioritise Salary Information, According to JobStreet Salary Guide 2023Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Reality check for bosses as AI adoption lags behind in 2023Generative artificial intelligence (AI) was the biggest thing to happen in the world of work in 2023, until it was not. The year is ending with a reality check for many bosses, who are realising that they have not figured out what to use AI for, how to use it, and if they are ready for it.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024Singapore's economy expanded 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating expectations. PM Lee expects the economy to grow by 1-3% in 2024, depending on the external environment.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Private Home Prices in Singapore Continue to Moderate in 2023Private home prices in Singapore grew at a slower pace of 6.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year, while the number of units sold fell by about 15%. The suburban non-landed market saw the highest price gains at 13.8%, while the prime and city fringe markets grew at modest paces. Despite higher interest rates and cooling measures, pent-up local demand and slower supply contributed to the price gains.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »