Rise in Retrenchments in Singapore

The number of retrenchments jumped by more than 28 per cent from the second quarter to 4,110 people in the third quarter of the year. In the third quarter of the year, 4,110 people were laid off from their jobs, a jump of more than 28 per cent from the 3,200 retrenchments in the second quarter. Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore confirmed late last month it has retrenched 33 workers in its latest restructuring exercise.

Taiwanese display maker AUO said it would shut down its production lines in Singapore by the end of this month, affecting up to 500 employees





