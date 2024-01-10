Review of Law on HIV Disclosure in Singapore

Should it be a crime if your sexual partner does not inform you that he or she is living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)? Is HIV disclosure necessary always – even if the person has an “undetectable” status, meaning there is not enough of the virus in the body to pass it on during sex? The Ministry of Health is reviewing the law on HIV disclosure.

Currently, section 23 of the IDA requires those living with HIV to inform their sexual partners beforehand of the risk of transmission, so that they can make an informed decision and take the necessary precautions. Those who fail to do so face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to S$50,000. To date, six people have been convicted for failing to disclose their HIV status to their sexual partners. The possibility that such disclosures may no longer be legally required may not seem intuitive at first. Some may ask: Shouldn’t the law keep me safe from HIV? The HIV scientific community and public health experts think the law may need updating





