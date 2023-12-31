North Korea Plans to Launch Spy Satellites and Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal

North Korea has announced plans to launch three new spy satellites, build military drones, and strengthen its nuclear arsenal in 2024. Leader Kim Jong Un stated that the United States' policies are making war inevitable. He warned that a war could break out at any time on the Korean peninsula due to the enemies' reckless moves to invade. Kim ordered the military to be prepared to use nuclear bombs if necessary to pacify the entire territory of South Korea in response to any attack.

This announcement comes ahead of crucial elections in South Korea and the United States





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Businessman Charged with Illegally Exporting Gasoil to North KoreaA Singaporean businessman, Kwek, has been charged with illegally exporting gasoil to North Korea. Kwek's accomplice and three related companies were also charged for their involvement in the prohibited export. The offences went against the UN (Sanctions - DPRK) Regulations 2010. The US State Department has offered a reward of US$5 million for information about Kwek.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Netizens in Southeast Asia Launch Online Campaigns Against Israelis and Governments' Responses to Israel-Hamas WarNetizens from some Southeast Asian countries have been mounting online campaigns against Israelis as well as against responses of various governments towards the Israel-Hamas war that has dragged on for close to two months. In Indonesia and Malaysia, netizens have been attacking and cyberbullying soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by spamming their social media accounts through calls, comments and messages, in a bid to demoralise them. Meanwhile, with domestic laws forbidding physical protests about the Israel-Hamas war, much of the debate among Singaporeans has taken place online.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia Plans Voluntary Progressive Wage Policy to Improve Low-Income Workers' ConditionsThe Malaysian government is aiming to raise the wages and improve the working conditions of low-income workers through a voluntary progressive wage policy. However, employers are worried about the potential increase in costs. Many low-income workers, like Mr Ahmad Zulkarnain, are struggling to make ends meet despite having a degree. The rising prices of goods due to inflation have made it even more challenging for them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to Triple Number of AI Practitioners in National AI Strategy 2.0Singapore's second National Artificial Intelligence Strategy lays out how the country plans to harness AI for the public good over the next three to five years.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with ChinaThe Singapore government plans to speak with Chinese officials about increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries to support a new visa exemption regime.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

5-year-old with late stage cancer looks forward to a special Christmas around family, friendsThis Christmas season will be a special one for five-year-old Elton Teo, who has plans to spend it with his close friends and family.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »