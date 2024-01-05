North Korea Fires Artillery Rounds Near Disputed Border with South Korea

North Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea, escalating tension between the rivals. The South responded with live fire drills. Residents of two remote South Korean islands were instructed to evacuate to bomb shelters.





