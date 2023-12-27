South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Lee Sun-kyun, the South Korean actor known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in an apparent suicide in a Seoul park. He had been accused of illegal drug use multiple times and claimed he was tricked into taking drugs. Authorities discovered him after receiving a report that he was missing. The actor's manager had informed the police about an apparent suicide note. Investigations are ongoing.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband shares his 13-year volunteering journeyMr Nadim van der Ros, the husband of Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, shares his 13-year volunteering journey and expresses his gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Korean Couple Faces Backlash for Treatment of Son in Viral ClipsA pair of parents in South Korea has faced criticism for neglecting and mistreating their four-year-old son, as shown in viral videos. The boy expressed feeling lonely due to lack of parental interaction. The videos have sparked global outrage.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New Food Spots at Bukit Panjang Plaza: Korean to Taiwanese CuisinesBukit Panjang Plaza unveils 8 new food spots, serving up Korean-style lunchboxes to Taiwanese braised pork rice – we did a taste test and here are our reviews. If you've got intense cravings for Taiwanese food, then Xi Men Jie is the place to go for familiar favourites such as oyster mee sua, braised pork rice, crispy fried chicken cutlet, and cheese onion egg pancake with floss. There's also bubble tea on the menu, so you can satisfy all your cravings at once.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

High Court Rules in Favor of Ministers in Defamation Case Against Lee Hsien YangLee Hsien Yang has been directed by the High Court to compensate Ministers Shanmugam and Balakrishnan for defamatory remarks made about Ridout Road state bungalows. The court issued a default judgment and imposed an injunction to prevent further spreading of false allegations.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Philippine boat and Chinese coast guard ship collide in South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese coast guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Dec 10, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Philippines Files 64th Diplomatic Protest Against China in South China Sea DisputeUnprecedented challenges in the South China Sea merit unprecedented action, as China continues to use water cannons against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has filed its 64th diplomatic protest against China this year, raising concerns of another potential conflict in the region.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »