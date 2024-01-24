Singaporean Teen Radicalized by Far-Right Extremist Ideologies

The teen who was found to have radicalised himself had consumed online far-right extremist propaganda since 2022, said the Internal Security Department (ISD). The 16-year-old became the second Singaporean pulled up under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies. He was issued a restriction order in November 2023, ISD said in a statement on Jan 24.

Far-right ideologies often espouse white supremacist, anti-Islam, xenophobic and anti-immigration beliefs, which can be adapted to fit Singapore, said ISD. Such beliefs advocate the superiority of specific communities that have a shared ethnic, racial, cultural, religious or linguistic identity. ISD said: “Far-right extremist rhetoric promotes an ‘us-versus-them’ narrative, ‘them’ being members of other communities who are perceived to be the enemy.”The latest ISD report in 2023 that assessed terrorist threats to Singapore said recent terror incidents inspired by far-right extremism overseas suggest that the ideology is increasingly becoming widesprea





A 19-year-old Singaporean, who was detained in December 2020 for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies, was released from detention in January 2024, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said.

The case of a 16-year-old Singaporean student, who identified as a white supremacist despite being ethnically Chinese, has raised concerns about the radicalization of youths in Singapore. Experts explain that white supremacist ideologies are able to attract followers from different races due to their anti-Muslim, anti-Semitism, and anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. These ideologies are generic enough to appeal to youths, even if they are contradictory. Singapore needs to update its anti-terrorism strategy to address extremism that is not solely fueled by religion.

