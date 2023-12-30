Singaporean tourist injured in shooting spree in Prague

Mr Peter Vendel (top left) was touring Prague with his family when he was injured during a shooting spree at Charles University. The last thing Singaporean Sofea Musa heard was a rush of wind before her husband suddenly collapsed while enjoying the sights in Prague. In a WhatsApp call with The Straits Times from her hotel room in Prague early on Dec 30, Madam Sofea, 40, said it was a harrowing experience for the family of four.

Her family – comprising Mr Vendel, their 15-year-old daughter and five-year-old son – were on the last day of their stop in Prague. The plan was to head to the Netherlands the next day





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean mother reunites with long-lost son after 40 yearsA Singaporean mother is reunited with her son after nearly four decades of separation. She had lost contact with her son when she returned to Singapore from Taiwan in the 1980s. The son, now 42, reached out to a local newspaper seeking help to find his mother. After previous unsuccessful attempts, they finally connected through a Zoom video call.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singaporean Man Sentenced for Negligence in Corporate Services BusinessA Singaporean man who ran a business offering corporate services to clients mostly from China became the director of 980 companies. He was sentenced to jail and fined for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in his duties.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Businessman Charged with Illegally Exporting Gasoil to North KoreaA Singaporean businessman, Kwek, has been charged with illegally exporting gasoil to North Korea. Kwek's accomplice and three related companies were also charged for their involvement in the prohibited export. The offences went against the UN (Sanctions - DPRK) Regulations 2010. The US State Department has offered a reward of US$5 million for information about Kwek.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis ediblesMuhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in Singapore. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including importing a controlled drug and growing cannabis plants in his flat.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Author Sean Lam Creates Graphic Novel Series Inspired by Asian Vampire FilmsSingaporean author Sean Lam has written, illustrated, and published a graphic novel series titled Geungsi. Inspired by Asian vampire films, the series aims to resurrect the Chinese folklore of 'jiangshi'. Lam recently launched two new additions to the series: Geungsi Gangsta and Geungsi Kawaii.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

“I paid $192 for $20 visa” — Singaporean shares her VISA fiasco story'Apply for your visas early and also read through everything properly before just blindly paying 190 dollars for a visa,' she advised

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »