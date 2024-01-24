First Singaporean Detained for Far-Right Extremist Ideologies Released Following Rehabilitation Programme

A 19-year-old Singaporean, who was detained in December 2020 for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies, was released from detention in January 2024, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said.
