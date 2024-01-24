Explainer: How far-right, white supremacist beliefs can radicalize Singaporean youths

The case of a 16-year-old Singaporean student, who identified as a white supremacist despite being ethnically Chinese, has raised concerns about the radicalization of youths in Singapore. Experts explain that white supremacist ideologies are able to attract followers from different races due to their anti-Muslim, anti-Semitism, and anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. These ideologies are generic enough to appeal to youths, even if they are contradictory.

Singapore needs to update its anti-terrorism strategy to address extremism that is not solely fueled by religion





