Coldplay's First Night of Sold-Out Concerts in Asia

It was the first night of Coldplay’s six sold-out concerts here. They will also perform on Jan 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, making it the quartet’s longest Asian stint in their Music Of The Spheres world tour. Guests who arrived early were treated to an opening set by Indonesian singer Jinan Laetitia at around 6.30pm, before homegrown star Jasmine Sokko took over the reins at 7.15pm. Decked in black, Sokko was a portrait of sophistication and hypnotism as she belted out tracks such as Hurt and Tired.

She said Yellow by Coldplay was the first song she learnt and played when she first got her guitar, so opening for the band felt like “coming full circle”. Sokko added: “Thank you, everyone who has believed in me ever since my first song, to all of you today whom I’m meeting for the first time, and to Coldplay for letting me open for their show here. Thank you all.” Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin 'consciously uncouple' (yes, they broke up) Fans got even more hyped up when Coldplay took to the stage and set the venue alight with Higher Powe





