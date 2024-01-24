Singaporean Student Radicalised by Far-Right Extremist Propaganda

A Secondary 4 student in Singapore has been handed a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being radicalised by online far-right extremist propaganda. The 16-year-old, who considered himself a white supremacist, aspired to conduct attacks overseas to further the cause. However, he had no plans to carry out any attacks in Singapore. This is the second case of a Singaporean being dealt with under the ISA for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.





