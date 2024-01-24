What's it like to be on the receiving end of cancel culture in Singapore

Navigating the digital landscape requires caution - every action and statement is subject to public scrutiny. Influencers, in particular, often find themselves at the mercy of netizens who make unkind and usually unnecessary comments about them, instigating others to follow. This has led to the rise of cancel culture in recent years.

Alexander Woon, a law lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, explained at the Online Harms Symposium 2023 that cancel culture lacks a precise definition as it's an evolving phenomenon, but added that it is essentially 'weaponised peer pressure'. This phenomenon mirrors public shaming, where individuals collectively boycott others, sometimes leading to severe consequences. In a recent episode of Got People Say, host Munah Bagharib engages in a discussion with three content creators and the CEO of SG Her Empowerment (SHE) Simran Toor to explore the contentious subjec





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Influencers Open Up About Dealing with Online HarmsInfluencers and content creators discuss their experiences with online harms and share tips on how to safeguard oneself.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Private Home Prices in Singapore Continue to Moderate in 2023Private home prices in Singapore grew at a slower pace of 6.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year, while the number of units sold fell by about 15%. The suburban non-landed market saw the highest price gains at 13.8%, while the prime and city fringe markets grew at modest paces. Despite higher interest rates and cooling measures, pent-up local demand and slower supply contributed to the price gains.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Gains Momentum in Q4 2023Singapore's economy gained momentum in the fourth quarter of 2023 amid a rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued expansion in construction output.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's Male Singers Continue to Sell Out ConcertsTaiwan’s Jay Chou, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung, Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang, and Chinese singer Joker Xue have all sold out their stadium shows in Singapore, with some tickets being grabbed within hours of their release.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

The Impact of Geopolitical Landscape on Singapore's Social FabricAs we step into 2024 under the shadows of a protracted war in Ukraine and Gaza, it is an opportune time for Singaporeans to reflect how the geopolitical landscape may affect our social fabric.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »