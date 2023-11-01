Singapore luxury bungalow sales tumble after money laundering bust

The transaction drought follows money laundering investigations into a group of people originating from China, significant tax hikes on foreign buyers and rising interest rates. Rental demand for mansions that once hit $150,000 a month has also cooled as the wealthy think twice about flashy homes in Singapore.
Knight Frank’s figures do not include undisclosed deals, but the eight mansions sold compare with 20 in 2022. That is a fraction of the 60 units transacted in 2021, representing an 80 per cent drop from that year’s $2.1 billion in sales. Figures that low have not been seen since 2014, when $431 million worth of such assets were purchased.
The owner of a so-called good class bungalow (GCB) rejected a potential tenant from China’s Fujian province despite the person’s offer to pay five years of rent upfront on the $100,000-a-month home, said a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named discussing private information. The authorities have revealed that most of the suspects arrested in the money laundering case hail from Fujian.
Potential buyers are also “taking a wait-and-see attitude on how the market goes in terms of pricing and the full extent of the investigations and punishment to be meted out”, said Ms Jennifer Chia, a partner at TSMP Law, who heads the firm’s corporate real estate, banking and finance practices.
Another accused, Vang Shuiming, lived in a villa with a large rooftop pool and gym, located in a leafy enclave called Bishopsgate near Singapore’s premier shopping belt. Rental data released by the Government shows he paid at least $150,000 a month in November 2020 to live in the property, a record at the time.
