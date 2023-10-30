Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

The Japanese automaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8 per cent from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6 per cent decline in overseas output.

The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6 per cent jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.Toyota has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.Domestic sales surged 20.5 per cent in September, while those in the United States rose 14 per cent and sales in Europe were up 18.1 per cent.

In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions. In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7 per cent decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales. headtopics.com

