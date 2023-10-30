Steaks running high: Drought and shrinking herds push US beef prices through the roof

Cattle ranchers like Jose Esquivel of Quemado, Texas, have been culling their herds in response to drought and high production costs, sending US beef prices soaring. (Photo: Getty Images North America/AFP/Brandon Bell)NEW YORK: A prolonged drought is shrinking livestock herds and driving beef prices to record highs in the US, even as consumption is growing stronger.

Herds have dwindled by 10 per cent over the last five years, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). "The primary driver has really been drought in many parts of cattle country. That's been a multi-year event," said Brown.Pastures have decreased in size due to the lack of rainfall. Faced with less grazing land and skyrocketing hay prices, ranchers have dramatically reduced their herds.

The contraction since then was amplified when hundreds of cattle succumbed to brutally hot and humid weather in August."We're more productive today. We don't need as many beef cows today as we needed 10 years ago to generate a given level of production," Scott Brown said.In 2022, Americans ate, on average, 26.8kg of beef, slightly up from 2021.In this tight market, cattle prices have more than doubled since March 2020 (up 133 per cent). headtopics.com

Incentivised by record prices, many breeders are parting with their heifers earlier, which prevents the herd from growing, according to Baldwin."And when you start retaining heifers, those heifers are still three years out from when the herd starts really increasing in size across the country."

On top of it, holding on to female calves for breeding"means even less beef production and even higher price short-term, because those cattle aren't entering the beef production stream", said David Anderson, a livestock-market specialist at Texas A&M University."The south-east part of the US has seen some dry weather, but not as dry as the rest of the country," said Brown. headtopics.com

