Indonesia's financial sector in good condition, can withstand high US rates: Regulator

Ample liquidity in the market and a well-managed risk profile showed the sector was stable, said Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Mahendra Siregar.

"There is increasing optimism that our financial sector is able to protect itself against the 'higher-for-longer' US rates and geopolitical risks," he said in a press conference, sharing the results of OJK's monthly meeting held last week to discuss the condition of the financial sector.

Last week, the rupiah hit its lowest level since 2020, around 15,900 per US dollar, pushing the government to introduce fiscal incentives to support economic growth. On Monday at 3am GMT (11am, Singapore Time), the rupiah was trading at 15,920 per US dollar, strengthening 0.09 per cent.

