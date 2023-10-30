Charmaine Soh bids farewell after Singapore end 16-year wait for Netball Nations Cup title

SINGAPORE: Veteran national team netball player Charmaine Soh announced retirement after Singapore defeated Papua New Guinea 59-56 to win the 2023 Mirxes Nations Cup on Saturday (Oct 28) at the OCBC Arena, Singapore Sports Hub. It is Singapore’s third Nations Cup title, which they last won 16 years ago. Singapore won the first two editions of the tournament in 2006 and 2007 and were finalists in four subsequent editions in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

https://media.theindependent.sg/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/30041855/Charmaine-Soh-retirement-Video-credit-Mirxes-Nations-Cup.mp4 The 33-year-old was inducted into the Netball Hall of Fame in 2018 and has competed in three Netball World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019), five Asian Netball Championships (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022), and three Southeast Asian Games (2015, 2017 and 2019). She also held leadership roles within the team, serving as co-vice-captain from 2015 to 2018 and national captain in 2019.

In the first match, Singapore suffered a narrow 50-52 defeat to Papua New Guinea. After that loss, the Singapore team regrouped, focused and went on to win the rest of their group matches. They were impressive in their 22-goal win over Cook Islands (58-36) in their second match, and they followed it up with a hard-fought 50-44 against Canada next. In their fourth match, Singapore had no difficulties winning 55-31 against the younger Singapore ‘A’ team. headtopics.com

It was a tense final quarter for Singapore as they experienced a higher turnover count and more missed shots than in previous quarters. The Singapore players on the bench, as well as the fans, were kept on the edge of their seats as Papua New Guinea mounted a strong comeback and reduced the gap in the closing stages of the game.

Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated the Singapore national netball team on their triumph and made a special mention of Soh on her retirement.“A huge shoutout this Sunday to our national netball team for securing a historic victory. headtopics.com

