Finland convicts 3 far-right men for plotting racially motivated attacks using 3D printed weapons

Public broadcaster YLE said the case marked the first terrorism conviction in Finland that is linked to far-right ideology.Finnish prosecutors told the court that the men had produced semi-automatic weapons using a 3D printer in preparation for a “race war” against their opponents.

The defendants believed that protecting the superiority of the white population justified the use of violence against perceived enemies including immigrants, ethnic and religious minorities, and anti-fascists, prosecutors said.A police investigation showed that the defendants’ activity didn’t progress to the level of preparation for a concrete act of terrorism.

The fourth defendant in the case, a 66-year-old man, was handed a prison sentence of one year and two months for firearm crimes that were not committed with terrorist intent.

