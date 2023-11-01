China’s Customs scraps requirement for health status declarations

BEIJING – China’s General Administration of Customs on Tuesday announced the ending of mandatory health declarations for individuals entering or exiting the Chinese mainland from Nov 1. Both inbound and outbound travellers will no longer need to fill in the entry or exit health declaration form.

However, individuals showing symptoms of infectious diseases, such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties, vomiting, diarrhoea, skin rash and unexplained bleeding, or those who have already been diagnosed with infectious diseases, must voluntarily report their health status to Customs officers.

People with infectious disease symptoms must cooperate with Customs personnel in carrying out health quarantine procedures, including temperature checks, epidemiological investigations, medical examinations and sample testing, it said.

Those who conceal or evade quarantine measures will be held responsible. If their actions result in the spread of infectious diseases or pose a serious transmission risk, they will face criminal liabilities, the administration said.

China adopted the quarantine declaration system in January 2020 as a measure to combat Covid-19, requiring travellers to fill in exit or entry health declaration forms and declare their health status. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

