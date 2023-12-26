Retailers in Singapore's Orchard Road Experience Quieter Year-End

Some retailers along Orchard Road in Singapore are experiencing a quieter year-end with fewer crowds and lower sales compared to last year. Half of the sales representatives interviewed reported a drop in footfall, possibly due to Singaporeans going overseas for the holidays and a lack of tourist arrivals. Sales at a Converse store in Ion Orchard mall have dipped to S$3,000 this month, down from S$4,000 to S$5,000 last year. Business at Wisma Atria mall has also been slow on weekdays.





