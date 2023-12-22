Retailers in Singapore's Orchard Road notice quieter year-end

Some retailers along Orchard Road are noticing a quieter year-end, with thinner crowds and the traditional holiday season spending splurge missing in action. Half of the 20 sales representatives who spoke to CNA on Friday (Dec 22) said they have seen a drop in footfall this month, with sales taking a hit compared to the same period last year. One reason could be that many Singaporeans have gone overseas for a year-end holiday.

At the same time, tourist arrivals have not fully recovered, the retail representatives said. Ms Mademoiselle Recto, who works at the Converse store in Ion Orchard, noted that daily takings at the till have dipped to about S$3,000 (US$2,260) this month, down from a range of S$4,000 to S$5,000 last year





