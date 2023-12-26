Netanyahu visits troops in Gaza as fighting continues

Mr Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip just hours after one of the besieged enclave's deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas. But Mr Netanyahu told lawmakers from his Likud party that the war was far from over and dismissed what he cast as media speculation his government might call a halt to the fighting. He said Israel would not succeed in freeing its remaining hostages without applying military pressure. "We are not stopping.

The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less," Mr Netanyahu, who has defied international calls for a ceasefire, said during the Gaza visit. At a funeral in Gaza, a line of Palestinian mourners touched the white shrouds wrapped around the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed in Israeli airstrikes. One man, Mr Ibrahim Youssef, said his wife and four children, including a 4-month-old baby, were trapped under the rubble of the house where they were staying in Maghazi. The strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Monday





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Houthis Vow to Defy Naval MissionIsrael keeps pounding Gaza while the Houthi movement in Yemen vows to keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. The Israeli action has left Gaza in ruins and caused widespread hunger and homelessness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war will not stop until the remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is obliterated. The Houthis, however, remain committed to supporting Palestine and Gaza.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city as the UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in Southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Younis, on Dec 10. The UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the ongoing war. Israel launched violent raids targeting Khan Younis and the road to Rafah. Aid group Oxfam warned of a catastrophic situation for trapped Palestinians.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in GazaAn Israeli strike on Khan Yunis and a separate attack in Rafah resulted in the death of 11 people. Gaza has been heavily damaged and a large portion of the population has been displaced.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israeli strike kills six in GazaAn Israeli strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed six people, the enclave's health ministry said.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »