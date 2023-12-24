146 Women and 36 Men Arrested in Singapore Vice Operations

A total of 146 women and 36 men, aged between 18 and 76, were arrested at massage establishments, public entertainment outlets and private premises in Little India, Boat Quay, Bugis and Chinatown in raids between Nov 20 and 25. The operations were conducted by officers from Central Police Division and involved the Special Operation Command and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The police also raided a shophouse at Little India targeting vice activities and arrested 14 men, aged between 18 and 39 years old, under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Condoms were seized during the raid.A total of 885 men and 509 women are being investigated for various offences following the month-long island-wide multi-agency enforcement blitz conducted from Nov 15 to Dec 1





