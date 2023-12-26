Buyers Shun EVs, Undermining Market for New and Used Cars

Buyers are shunning EVs due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. The shift away from cars with dirty combustion engines is running into a new hurdle: Drivers do not want to buy used electric vehicles (EVs), and that is undermining the market for new ones, too. In the US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) second-hand market, prices for battery-powered cars are falling faster than for their combustion-engine cousins.
Buyers are shunning them due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. Sparked by Tesla and competitive Chinese models are further depressing values of new and used cars alike, threatening earnings at rivals like Volkswagen (VW) and Stellantis. Because most new vehicles in Europe are sold via leases, automakers and dealers who finance these transactions are trying to recover losses from plummeting valuations by raising borrowing costs
