Nostalgia for Singapore's Christmas Light-Ups

It is the end of the year again and there is always some seasonal nostalgia for the good old days – like when A.I. Artificial Intelligence was just a 2001 movie, certificates of entitlement were $1 and Christmas decorations in Orchard Road were simply light bulbs strung between lamp posts. Looking back, the first Christmas lights in Singapore’s shopping street debuted in December 1984.

That was a very simple affair with 100,000 light bulbs adorning the stretch of Orchard Road from the junction at Orange Grove Road to the Istana in Dhoby Ghaut. There was also a shorter stretch of lights between the Scotts Road junction at Goodwood Park and Orchard Road. On Christmas Eve that year, the size of the crowd on the streets reportedly numbered 30,000, and some businesses registered an uptick in trade of between 10 and 20 per cent. Since then, the Christmas light-ups have attracted much larger crowds. The last edition was staged from Nov 12, 2022, to Jan 2, 2023, attracting more than four million visitor





