Pollution Threatens Dakar's Hann Bay Beach

On Dakar's long Hann Bay beach, a lone figure with a shovel and wheelbarrow tirelessly picks up mounds of rubbish in such quantities that the task takes on an almost mythological air. The smell is acrid. A few metres from the man, a pipe carries a black mixture of household and factory wastewater into the Atlantic.

Once considered one of the most beautiful coves in all Africa, the former idyllic stretch of fine sand around twenty kilometres long, adjacent to the port of Dakar, has become the dumping ground for an increasing population and ever-expanding industry. Most of Senegal's manufacturing industry is located along the bay and discharges its waste directly into it. Ocean pollution is at worrying levels





Enhanced Security Measures and Deployment of Officers for Marina Bay CountdownRoad closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during the Marina Bay Countdown. Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at different locations in the vicinity of Marina Bay.

Power Scramble: Can anyone break China’s hold on critical metals?The world’s appetite for tiny magnets and EV batteries is having repercussions such as chemical pollution in unlikely corners of the region, the series Power Scramble finds. And geopolitical tensions mean the fight for resources is heating up.

The Pressure of Christmas Gifting and Gift WasteThe pressure of Christmas gifting has fuelled a multi-billion-dollar cycle of gift waste. Cherie Tseng, chief operations officer at a local fintech company, weighs in.

More rat sightings reported amid rainy seasonFour pest controllers ST spoke to have observed up to 25 per cent more inquiries on rat infestations since November 2023. Lisa Tan was soaking in the festivities on Christmas Eve at Gardens by the Bay when an unusual furry critter briefly joined the celebrations, scurrying across the exit of Bayfront MRT station. "It was unusual, considering it was crowded, and I have never seen a rat in the area before then," said the 56-year-old lawyer. Four pest controllers The Straits Times spoke to have observed up to 25 per cent more inquiries monthly on rat infestations since November 2023, saying that the rainy wet weather is likely forcing the rodents to seek drier ground. Head entomologist at Verminator Rachel Kee said: "Heavy rain can flood rat burrows or nests, forcing rats to seek new shelter. This displacement may bring them into more visible or accessible areas."

Entrepreneur Maddy Barber Talks About Her Phuket Beach HouseMaddy Barber, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former radio DJ, discusses her new beach house in Phuket. The villa is located near multiple beaches and is surrounded by a forested area.

