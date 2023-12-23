Power Scramble: Can anyone break China’s hold on critical metals?

The world’s appetite for tiny magnets and EV batteries is having repercussions such as chemical pollution in unlikely corners of the region, the series Power Scramble finds. And geopolitical tensions mean the fight for resources is heating up. A magnetic plate, acting like an X-ray machine, can reveal the magnets in a smartphone — magnets with rare earths, a class of critical metals whose supply China controls.

KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY/SULAWESI: It is a question that major economies are deliberating: Can anyone break China’s hold on critical metals powering the world’s high-tech applications? These metals include rare earths, which are used in some of the world’s strongest permanent — and portable — magnets to date and which are essential for just about everything, from the newest gadgets to green technology such as wind turbines. They include other metals such as nickel, used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to also move the world beyond fossil fuel





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Power of a Luxury Watch: A Reflection of IndividualityA luxury watch serves as a silent narrator of one’s unique disposition, reflecting individuality and discernment. Explore five archetypes and their accompanying watches, each a reflection of distinct character traits.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Thailand's Soft Power Strategy Faces CriticismThailand's leaders are promoting the country's cultural elements as soft power tools, but critics doubt their international influence. The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has proposed a significant budget to fund initiatives in various sectors, aiming to generate economic growth and job creation.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's Tuas Power to rely on more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisationThe country’s sole operator of a coal/biomass cogeneration plant will rely on the use of more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisation.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Opposition Star Ahmad Samsuri Wins By-Election in MalaysiaA by-election in Malaysia's Terengganu state has brought attention to opposition star Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who won by a landslide margin. He is now eligible to become a candidate for prime minister if his party and coalition come to power.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Using AI to Sum Up the Most Important News of 2023OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard were asked to sum up the most important news of 2023 using Artificial Intelligence. While their responses showcased AI's power, they also highlighted its limitations compared to human editors and Reuters editorial standards.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Strengthens Political Grip with New Cabinet Line-upAfter a bumpy first year in power and challenges from a feisty opposition, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's new Cabinet line-up reflects his strengthened political grip. His challenge now is to deliver on economic reforms, says CNA's Leslie Lopez.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »