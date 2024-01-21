Monkeypox cases reported in Singapore

Singapore made the viral disease a reportable disease in mid-2022 following a global outbreak when the disease appeared in many countries where it is not endemic. Cases in Singapore in the last four months of 2023, with 25 of the total 32 cases last year diagnosed from September to December. Twenty of all the cases were locally transmitted, although not all sources of infection are known, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman.

He said the “majority” of the 12 imported cases were local residents who had travelled to countries in South America and South-east Asia. Of the known local transmissions, one case was linked to an imported case, and two cases were linked to an earlier local unlinked case. Both clusters are now closed, as there have been no new cases linked to them for the last 42 days, or two incubation periods. There were no family clusters, and the rest of the cases were unlinked. Monkeypox was renamed mpox in Singapore in February 2023, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines that aim to avoid the stigma linked to the original name





