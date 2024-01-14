More rat sightings reported amid rainy season

Four pest controllers ST spoke to have observed up to 25 per cent more inquiries on rat infestations since November 2023. Lisa Tan was soaking in the festivities on Christmas Eve at Gardens by the Bay when an unusual furry critter briefly joined the celebrations, scurrying across the exit of Bayfront MRT station. "It was unusual, considering it was crowded, and I have never seen a rat in the area before then," said the 56-year-old lawyer.

Four pest controllers The Straits Times spoke to have observed up to 25 per cent more inquiries monthly on rat infestations since November 2023, saying that the rainy wet weather is likely forcing the rodents to seek drier ground. Head entomologist at Verminator Rachel Kee said: "Heavy rain can flood rat burrows or nests, forcing rats to seek new shelter. This displacement may bring them into more visible or accessible areas.





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Changi Airport Ranked Fifth-Busiest International Airport in the World in 2023Changi Airport had a total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG Aviation. The airport was ranked the fifth-busiest international airport in the world based on airline seat capacity, with several routes to and from Singapore making it to the list of the world's busiest international routes.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Jobseekers in Singapore Prioritise Salary Information, According to JobStreet Salary Guide 2023Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Reality check for bosses as AI adoption lags behind in 2023Generative artificial intelligence (AI) was the biggest thing to happen in the world of work in 2023, until it was not. The year is ending with a reality check for many bosses, who are realising that they have not figured out what to use AI for, how to use it, and if they are ready for it.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024Singapore's economy expanded 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating expectations. PM Lee expects the economy to grow by 1-3% in 2024, depending on the external environment.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Private Home Prices in Singapore Continue to Moderate in 2023Private home prices in Singapore grew at a slower pace of 6.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year, while the number of units sold fell by about 15%. The suburban non-landed market saw the highest price gains at 13.8%, while the prime and city fringe markets grew at modest paces. Despite higher interest rates and cooling measures, pent-up local demand and slower supply contributed to the price gains.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »