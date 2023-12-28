HEAD TOPICS

Entrepreneur Maddy Barber Talks About Her Phuket Beach House

Maddy Barber, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former radio DJ, discusses her new beach house in Phuket. The villa is located near multiple beaches and is surrounded by a forested area.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur and former radio DJ is married to Wez Barber and they have two daughters, Elizabeth and Alicia. She currently resides in a four-bedroom villa with a pool in Phuket, which she likes to call a 'beach house'. The villa is located near multiple beaches and is surrounded by a forested area.

