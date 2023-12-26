Enhanced Security Measures and Deployment of Officers for Marina Bay Countdown

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at different locations in the vicinity of Marina Bay. SINGAPORE – Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during thePolice are expecting large crowds to join in the New Year’s Eve festivities around the Marina Bay area.

In 2022, the authorities expected Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at different locations in the vicinity of Marina Bay, said the police in a statement on Dec 26. Officers from police land divisions, Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command, Police Coast Guard, Traffic Police, emergency response teams and aerial response teams will also be conducting enhanced patrols during this period. For the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, more than 700 police officers were deployed. The police did not say how many officers will be deployed for the 2024 countdow





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is Ice Magic at Marina Bay Worth the Hype?A review of this year's Ice Magic pop-up at Marina Bay to determine if it is worth visiting and braving the cold.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Immersive Disney Animation in SingaporeImmersive Disney Animation Review: What to expect and is it worth your time? Sneak a peek and get your discounted tickets to Immersive Disney Animation here!

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Immersive Disney Animation in SingaporeImmersive Disney Animation Review: What to expect and is it worth your time? Sneak a peek and get your discounted tickets to Immersive Disney Animation here!

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Is Ice Magic at Marina Bay Worth the Hype?A review of this year's Ice Magic pop-up at Marina Bay to determine if it is worth visiting and braving the cold.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore Experts Recommend Sustainability Measures for Manufacturing CompaniesThe Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have listed five recommendations for manufacturing companies to accelerate their sustainability transformation. Creating a Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO) position and integrating sustainability into operations are among the suggestions.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »