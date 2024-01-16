Mother in Singapore fails to report son's sexual assault on daughter

A mother in Singapore witnessed her son sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter but did not report it to the police. When the girl later got pregnant, the mother took her to Malaysia to get an abortion. The woman has pleaded guilty to three charges and is awaiting sentencing.





