Singaporean student attacked in Seoul

The man who attacked Ng in Seoul has been found by the police, Shin Min Daily News reported. "The police told me the suspect has autism and his brother helped to restrain him during the attack," Ng told the Chinese evening daily."Unless the other party wants to settle the matter privately, I'd leave it in the authorities' hands." South Korea is a dream destination for many Singaporeans, but never be lulled into a false sense of security.

by a man on the streets of Seoul - in broad daylight, no less, she shared in a post to subreddit SingaporeRaw last Saturday (Jan 13). The victim, Ng, 24, shared that she's been in South Korea for the last four years to pursue undergraduate studies and will be graduating next month. She was crossing a street near her apartment in Hwigyeong-dong last Friday at around 4.15pm when she saw a young man standing across the street. "I didn't really notice if he was looking at me already since I wasn't paying much attention to him and just minding my own busines





