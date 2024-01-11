Passport-Free QR Code System Explored for Singapore-Malaysia Land Travel

A passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in Johor. An investors' forum may also be co-organised to gather feedback from businesses about the special zone.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link to Ease Traffic CongestionThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is a light rail stretching 4km that will play a big role in connecting both places when it is ready by end-2026. The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.9 billion). Touted as a game changer by both the Singapore and Malaysia governments, the rail shuttle service is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, an issue that has frustrated hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and day-trippers for years.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singaporean man jailed for using fake Malaysian passportA Singaporean man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for using a fake Malaysian passport. Andrew Lu Eng Leong believed he was wanted by the police for his involvement in a gang fight and left for Malaysia in 1991.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Chinese developer sees surge in sales for Johor Bahru condominium projectSales for the Princess Cove condominium project in Johor Bahru have picked up significantly in 2023, especially during the April to September period, due to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Strengthens Political Grip with New Cabinet Line-upAfter a bumpy first year in power and challenges from a feisty opposition, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's new Cabinet line-up reflects his strengthened political grip. His challenge now is to deliver on economic reforms, says CNA's Leslie Lopez.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia announces major Cabinet reshuffle, appoints new ministersMalaysia announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, with new ministers being appointed to key portfolios including in finance, foreign affairs and health. Amongst the key changes is the appointment of Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will assist Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore to Not Claim from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Despite Rising Sea LevelsSingapore will not claim from the breakthrough loss and damage fund that nations have adopted at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, nor is it likely to contribute to it, Ms Grace Fu said. Instead, the island state sees itself more as a galvaniser of financing, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment told reporters on Monday (Dec 11), the second last day of It was first agreed upon at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last year and was launched on the first day of this year’s talks. More than US$400 million was initially pledged, with 225 million euros (US$246 million) from the European Union, US$100 million from the United Arab Emirates, US$40 million from Britain, US$17.5 million from the United States and US$10 million from Japan

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »