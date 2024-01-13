QR Code System Explored to Speed Up Immigration Clearance for Land Travel between Singapore and Malaysia

A passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in the Malaysian state.





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passport-Free QR Code System Explored for Singapore-Malaysia Land TravelA passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in Johor. An investors' forum may also be co-organised to gather feedback from businesses about the special zone.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link Reaches Construction MilestoneThe Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link project has reached a significant construction milestone with the completion of a connecting span between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended a ceremony to mark the completion of the span.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link to Ease Traffic CongestionThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is a light rail stretching 4km that will play a big role in connecting both places when it is ready by end-2026. The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.9 billion). Touted as a game changer by both the Singapore and Malaysia governments, the rail shuttle service is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, an issue that has frustrated hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and day-trippers for years.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore and Malaysia sign deal for special economic zone in JohorSingapore and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a special economic zone in Johor. The aim is to enhance cross-border economic connectivity between the two countries. The agreement also explores the possibility of passport-free access at land checkpoints.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Tengah resident faces delay in renovating new flat due to cooling system installationTengah resident Julie Tan had to delay renovating her new flat for more than half a month, as the centralised cooling system was not yet installed when she collected the keys to her five-room unit in November.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Way-Finding Signs Installed in Singapore City CentreNew way-finding signs have been installed in the city centre, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate. The Land Transport Authority is trialling this system in the Central area and Yishun for six to nine months.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »