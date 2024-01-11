Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link Reaches Construction Milestone

The Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link project has reached a significant construction milestone with the completion of a connecting span between the two countries. The project, which is 65% complete on the Malaysian side, involves the construction of a rail viaduct across the Strait of Johor. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended a ceremony to mark the completion of the span.





Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link to Ease Traffic CongestionThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is a light rail stretching 4km that will play a big role in connecting both places when it is ready by end-2026. The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.9 billion). Touted as a game changer by both the Singapore and Malaysia governments, the rail shuttle service is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, an issue that has frustrated hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and day-trippers for years.

