Singapore Proposes New Governance Framework for Generative AI

Singapore has proposed a new governance framework for generative artificial intelligence and is seeking international feedback on it. The framework, developed by the AI Verify Foundation and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is part of Singapore’s contribution to the global conversation in this space.





