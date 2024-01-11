Singapore and Malaysia sign deal for special economic zone in Johor

Singapore and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a special economic zone in Johor. The aim is to enhance cross-border economic connectivity between the two countries. The agreement also explores the possibility of passport-free access at land checkpoints.





Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link to Ease Traffic CongestionThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is a light rail stretching 4km that will play a big role in connecting both places when it is ready by end-2026. The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$2.9 billion). Touted as a game changer by both the Singapore and Malaysia governments, the rail shuttle service is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway, an issue that has frustrated hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and day-trippers for years.

