Man reunites with former classmates and form teacher after 51 years

A man has reconnected with his former classmates and form teacher from the now-defunct Guillemard Road English School (GRES) after 51 years. They even took a walk down memory lane – literally: by visiting the site where their school used to be at 23 Guillemard Crescent. Liew Eng, 63, told Stomp that he hoped for a reunion to catch up and also celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Several readers reached out to Stomp after reading Liew Eng's appeal in Oct 2023 and plans for a proper reunion were set in motion. Liew Eng said:"Thank you Stomp for your big help and search for long-lost ones. It is deeply appreciated. We have found 10 people, including our form teacher, and seven of us met up with her for a New Year's Day reunion lunch." Form teacher Ms Florence Hong with Ping Hoon, Guat Hoon, Siew Geok, Sor Eng, Hon Gui, See Eng and Liew Eng lunching at Kallang Leisure Park on Jan





