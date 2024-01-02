HEAD TOPICS

Woman Pleads Guilty to Flipping Hot Pot of Boiling Soup onto Man in Dispute

A woman in Singapore pleaded guilty to flipping a pot of boiling soup onto a man after claiming he damaged her mobile phone. The incident resulted in burns to 29% of the man's body, requiring multiple skin grafts.

After claiming that a man had damaged her mobile phone, Lim Si Hui walked into a hot pot restaurant and flipped a pot of boiling soup onto him, causing burns to nearly a third of his body which required several skin grafts.

