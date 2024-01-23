Commuters face delays due to platform closures on Circle Line

Ten out of 26 commuters ST spoke to said they were inconvenienced by the slight delays, and would be 10 to 15 minutes late for work or school. The week was off to a rough start for Ms Nora Ismail – she needed to be in the office by 8.20am to prepare for a meeting, but she was about 15 minutes late. At 8.

10am on the first weekday after service changes on the Circle Line (CCL) kicked in on Jan 20 to accommodate platform closures at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront MRT stations, the 43-year-old legal secretary was still at Labrador Park station facing a seven-minute wait to switch trains to get to HarbourFront. Ms Nora’s journey from her home in Jurong East to her workplace in HarbourFront used to take around one hour, but will now take about 75 minutes. One platform each at the two stations will be closed from Jan 20 to May 24. A shuttle train service now runs between HarbourFront and Labrador Park, the stop after Telok Blangah, at 10-minute intervals





